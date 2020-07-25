Islamabad Gets its First Smart School That Teaches Children for Free

Alight Pakistan and Future Development Holdings have collaborated to build the first of its kind smart school providing free education and life skills to out-of-school children in Islamabad.

The building for the school was designed by the world-renowned architect late Zaha Hadid and was gifted by Education Above All (EAA), a Doha-based foundation.

The foundation has recently teamed up with Alight Pakistan and is funding the largest primary education initiative, which aims to educate one million out of school children.

The school will be innovative and energy-efficient, situated in the Capital Smart City within the premises of “Community Development Hub.”

The agreement was signed between the two entities at FDH’s office in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Rafiq Group Chairman of FDH said that through this venture, the company wants to provide the benefits of the modern amenities of life to marginalized groups of society.

This partnership will be an effort to uplift and dignify children by providing quality learning free of cost.

Country Representative of Alight Pakistan, Dr. Tariq H Cheema, said that over 22 million children in Pakistan, 10 percent of the total population, do not attend school for various reasons.

He said that in order to face this gigantic challenge, solutions should be devised through aligning synergies among public, private, and philanthropic sectors.