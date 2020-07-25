July 25th: Pakistan Records Lowest Daily Deaths Due to Coronavirus in 80 Days

Pakistan yesterday lost 24 precious lives due to coronavirus related complications, lowest daily toll since May 9th, 2020. Total number of deaths due to viral reached 5,787 or 2.1% of all reported cases till todate.

Out of 24, Sindh registered 14 fatalities while 8 patients lost their lives in Punjab. KP and GB reported one death each during last 24 hours.

In terms of new cases, 1,487 tests came back positive across the country with 61% or 917 cases coming out of Sindh only. Punjab and KP registered 268 and 173 new cases respectively.

Lahore registered 106 new cases with 5 deaths during the day while Rawalpindi recorded 40 new cases and one death during past 24 hours.

Islamabad and Balochistan recorded 55 and 27 new cases respectively.

Punjab announced 12,802 new recoveries during the day to take total number of recoveries in the country to 236,596 or 87% of total reported cases.

Number of active cases dropped down to 29,504 — a level we previously had on May 17th, 2020.