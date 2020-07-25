Oppo Unveils an Upgraded A72 With 5G & 90Hz Display

Oppo unveiled the A72 smartphone three months ago and is now launching a 5G version of the same device with a few changes. Oppo A72 5G is yet another device in the affordable 5G phone category but this one could easily give the competition a run for its money as it also brings a 90Hz display for the same price.

Design and Display

The display is almost the same as before with the same 6.5-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution featuring a cornered punch-hole cutout for the front camera and a thick bottom bezel. However, you now get a 90Hz panel instead of 60Hz.

The vertically aligned rectangle primary camera setup has been replaced with a square-shaped. Moreover, it now has three camera lenses instead of 4 and the default color comes in a two-tone design.

Internals and Storage

Another significant upgrade is the SoC. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 has been replaced with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chip but there is only one memory configuration with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. The GPU on this SoC is the Mali-G57 MC3 and the CPU has eight cores with up to 2.0GHz clock speed.

You get Oppo’s Color OS 7.2 skin on top of Android 10 on the phone.

Cameras

As mentioned before, the primary camera has received a downgrade as it now features 3 lenses instead of 4. The 2MP macro lens has been omitted on this one, and now you only get a 16MP main unit, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The front camera inside the punch-hole cutout is an 8MP shooter capable of 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

The 5,000 mAh battery has been replaced with a smaller 4,040 mAh one, which makes no sense since a 90Hz panel and 5G can be taxing on the battery. However, it now supports 18W fast charging through a USB C port.

Oppo A72 5G will go for sale on July 31 for $270.

Oppo A72 5G Specifications