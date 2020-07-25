Ufone Wins Two Prestigious Effie Awards

Pakistani telecom brand, Ufone added another feather in its cap by winning two prestigious Effie Awards last night. Ufone won a Gold award for Best in Internet & Telecom category for its SuperCard campaign Budget bamuqabla befikri and a Bronze award in Best and Internet & Telecom for Balochistan Football Cup 2019.

The Budget bamuqabla befikri campaign highlighted that despite the rising inflation in 2019, Ufone maintained a steady price for its Super Card. The second award was for the Balochistan Football Cup 2019 which provided a substantial platform to emerging footballers of the region to showcase their talent. Both campaigns were recognized by the jury for the positive impact they created

The award reflects the company’s diverse and innovative marketing strategies, which have won the hearts of millions. The brand has also won two Eventex Global Awards in Gold categories for Ufone Balochistan Football Cup this year. Amongst 444 entries from 39 countries, the Pakistani telecom brand emerged as the winner in two categories i.e. People’s Choice Award and Best CSR Event Award.

The Effie Awards are one of the most prestigious awards of the country which bring forward the most significant achievements in marketing communications. It celebrates ideas that work and encourage thoughtful dialogue. The success of the Pakistani telecom operator Ufone at the Effie Awards signifies the growing impact of the brand and its commitment to work on ideas that benefit the common man.