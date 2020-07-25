Vivo Unveils Y51s With Triple Cameras & 5G for $250

The new market of mid-range 5G phones is expanding with the Vivo Y51s which features the Exynos 880 SoC, a triple camera sensor, a large display, and battery for just $256. It is set to go on sale next week.

Here’s what it comes with:

Design and Display

The device is built around a 6.53-inch LCD that features FHD+ resolution and a thick bottom bezel. There is a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner for the selfie camera.

The rear features a triple camera unit in the corner while the fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side above the power button. The phone comes in black, blue, and white color options.

Internals and Storage

Samsung’s Exynos 880 SoC powers the device alongside 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. This SoC packs a 2.0GHz octa-core CPU and the Mali G76 GPU for your gaming needs and comes with built-in 5G. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

Android 10 is themed with Vivo’s latest Funtouch OS 10.5 on the software front.

Cameras

The triple camera unit at the back brings a 48MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera for close-up photography, and an additional 2MP shooter for portrait shots. This camera is capable of recording 1080p and 4K videos at 30 FPS.

The punch-hole front camera is an 8MP wide-angle shooter capable of taking HDR photos and recording 1080p videos.

Battery and Pricing

There is 18W fast charging available on phone with a 4,500 mAh battery but it uses the outdated microUSB port instead of USB C. This should be able to charge your device from 0 to 100% in a little over 90 minutes.

The Vivo Y51s will go for sale on July 29 with a starting price of only $256.

Vivo Y51S Specifications