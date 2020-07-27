CAA Issues New SOPs fr Airlines & Passengers

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has notified a fresh travel advisory for passengers traveling amid the coronavirus pandemic. Issued by the Air Transport department, the travel advisory will remain valid until August 31.

According to the new advisory, planes for domestic and international flights will be disinfected before the boarding process. Arrangements of the domestic flights will need validation from the aviation officer.

Flights should have personal protective equipment (PPE), such as hand gloves, face masks, and other necessary items required to safeguard passengers from the pandemic.

ALSO READ

Scientists Explain The Sudden Decline in Coronavirus Cases in Pakistan

Airlines have been asked to ensure a one-seat gap between the passengers, wherever possible. In-flight seat replacement/change will not be allowed.

The provision of food to the passengers on a flight of less than two and a half hours duration has been banned.

During the flight, social distancing and wearing a face mask have been mandated for passengers. The plane crew is also bound to wear PPEs during the flight.

The crew will also take the passengers’ temperature every one and a half hours. Those suffering from cough or fever symptoms will only be allowed to travel after a recommendation from the health officials.

ALSO READ

Civil Aviation Authority Lost Rs. 30 Billion Due to COVID-19

Separate seats will need to be allocated for ailing passengers. Anyone showing coronavirus symptoms during the flight will be isolated until the plane lands at its destination.

The baggage of the passengers will also be disinfected. Not more than ten passengers will be allowed at the luggage counter at a time.

Social distancing rules will also need to be followed at the airports as well. Hugs and handshakes will be strictly prohibited at the premises.