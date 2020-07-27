Huawei Launches Maimang 9 With 64MP Triple Cameras for $300

Huawei Maimang 9, the successor to the 2019-launched Maimang 8, was made official in China today. The smartphone comes with a massive 6.8-inches display, 3D curved back, triple sensor rear camera setup, and aggressive pricing.

As compared to its predecessor, Maimang 9 is a jump in the right direction, both design-wise and internally.

Design and Display

Unlike its predecessor that came with a typical mid-range smartphone aesthetic, the Maimang 9 features an ergonomically designed 3D curved back with a matte finish and dual-tone gradient paint job.

On the front, it comes with a huge 6.8-inch LCD panel with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 376 PPI pixel density, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and 90.3 percent screen to body ratio. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side.

Internals and Storage

Huawei Maimang 9 is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset topped with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard expandable storage.

The software front is handled by EMUI 10.1 based Android 10 OS.

Cameras

As mentioned, the smartphone features a triple sensor rear camera set up with a 64 MP primary lens accompanied by an 8 MP lens with 120-degree FOV and a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For comparison, the Maimang 8 came with a 24 MP main sensor.

For selfies, it is equipped with a 16 MP snapper housed within the punch-hole inside the display.

Battery and Pricing

Huawei Maimang 9 packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

It is currently available for sale in China with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant costing $314 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model retailing at $343.

Huawei Maimang 9 Specifications