ICC Cricket World Cup Super League for ODI Cricket Officially Starts

The International Cricket Council has officially launched the inaugural ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Getting underway on 30th July 2020 in Southampton, the Super League will begin with a series between world champions England and Ireland.
Introduced to bring context to One-Day International cricket, the Super League will determine qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with the top seven teams at the cut-off date automatically booking their spot at the event in India.
ALSO READ
World T20 Postponed as Controversy Over Hosting Rights Remains
Featuring 13 teams, the 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the ICC World Cricket Super League 2015-17, the Super League will see each side play four home and four away three-match series.
Commenting on the launch, Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager – Cricket Operations, said, “We are delighted to get the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League underway with World Cup winners England against Ireland”.
The league will bring relevance and context to ODI cricket over the next three years, as qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is at stake. The Super League gives cricket fans around the world even more reasons to watch as the drama of league cricket unfolds.
“The decision last week to move the World Cup back to late 2023 gives us more time to schedule any games lost due to COVID-19 and preserve the integrity of the qualification process, meaning it will be decided on the field of play, which is important”, he further added.
What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.