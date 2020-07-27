ICC Cricket World Cup Super League for ODI Cricket Officially Starts

The International Cricket Council has officially launched the inaugural ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Getting underway on 30th July 2020 in Southampton, the Super League will begin with a series between world champions England and Ireland.

Introduced to bring context to One-Day International cricket, the Super League will determine qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with the top seven teams at the cut-off date automatically booking their spot at the event in India.

ALSO READ

World T20 Postponed as Controversy Over Hosting Rights Remains