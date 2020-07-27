Imam-ul-Haq Declared Fit to Play After Injury During Practice Match

Opening batsman, Imam-ul-Haq, has been cleared of a serious injury as he has been allowed to bat by PCB’s doctor.

Playing for PCB Whites in an intra-squad practice match that’s given the status of a first-class match, Imam was hit on his left-hand by pacer Naseem Shah in Derby. A PCB spokesperson said that the player has been declared fit to play despite the blow during the match.

The left-handed batsman took part in a warm-up session prior to the start of second day’s play.

This is the third injury scare for Pakistan as Khushdil Shah has been ruled out for three weeks after being hit during a practice session whereas Abid Ali was struck on the helmet during fielding when Haider Ali was batting on the crease.

Pakistan is set to face England for a 3-match Test series starting on 5th August whereas the T20Is will begin on 28th August.

