Islamabad Gets a New Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Last week, Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced that Islamabad is getting its “first-ever” electric vehicle (EV) charging station in the capital city. “The opening of EV charging stations was another target of Ministry of Science and Technology to encourage E vehicles as future transportation,” Fawad Chaudhry added.

The said EV charging station has been installed at Jinnah Avenue, which is in fact, the second EV charging station in Islamabad. The first EV charging point was installed by BMW in Kohsar Market, F-6 almost 3 years ago.

Furthermore, there are multiple EV charging stations in Lahore and Karachi that were put in place well before the one installed at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad.

However, the government is looking to expedite the developments to have Pakistan switch to electric power, with the approval of the first EV policy last month. Although, it is pertinent to mention that the “first phase” of EV policy is only intended to benefit the light and heavy commercial vehicle drivers as well as bike and rickshaw drivers.

When asked about the policy for personally owned cars by Thomson Reuters Foundation, Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam stated, that it will be done “at a later stage”, without giving any hints as to when it might occur.

However, Fawad Chaudhry stated to the media that the government has also placed an open invitation to any electric automaker to establish its manufacturing plants in Pakistan. The minister further added that these automakers would be charged only 1% duty on establishing EV manufacturing plants in the country. “Ministry of Science and Technology is working on a policy to shift vehicles on battery in the future.” Fawad Chaudhry added.