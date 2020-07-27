Islamabad Shuts Down Recreational Spots

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the federal government has decided to shut down all recreational spots in the capital until after Eid-ul-Azha.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, shared the news in a Twitter post, urging the citizens to stay at home to save lives. All hill stations including Margalla Hills and Murree Expressway, picnic points, hotels, and parks will remain closed to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Here’s what he shared:

کرونا کو کنٹرول کرنے کے لئے آج سے عید تعطیلات تک مری ایکسپریس وے،مارگلہ،پارکس،تفریحی مقامات،ہوٹل وغیرہ،پکنک کے مقامات،ہل اسٹیشن بند رہیں گے۔سب سے گزارش ہے کہ پلیز فی الحال کوئی سیاحت/گھومنے پھرنے کا پلان نہ بنائیں۔اس دفعہ تھوڑی سی تکلیف برداشت کر لیں اور انسانی جانیں بچائیں — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) July 27, 2020

The federal government has announced a 3-day holiday for Eid-ul-Azha from 31st July to 2nd August. This was also done to prevent people from unnecessary travel amid the pandemic.

ALSO READ

Islamabad Gets a New Electric Vehicle Charging Station

The Punjab government has also decided to shut down shopping malls till Eid-ul-Azha for the same reason. On Eid-ul-Fitr, the government announced 6 days off, however, it resulted in a massive increase in the number of coronavirus cases across the country as everyone rushed to their favorite picnic spots to enjoy their holidays.

Do you think the masses will stay inside this Eid? Let us know in the comments section.