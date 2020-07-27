KP Government Abolishes 2-year BA and BSc Programs

According to a notification issued by Directorate of Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2-year programs of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in the colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been abolished.

The notification said that new admissions should be made in the 4-year BS program, a 4-year BS program has been started in 128 colleges of the province after 2-year BA and BSc programs have been terminated.

The higher education commission has decided to end 2-year degree programs throughout the country by 2020. Keeping in line with the vision of higher education commission, Punjab Education Department abolished 2-year BA and BSc programs last year. They replaced the degrees with a new and updated 2-year associate degree. In the associate degree, students will be able to replace specialized subjects and will have to undergo practical training.

What remains to be seen is if KP will also introduce a new 2-year degree or stick with a 4-year BS program.