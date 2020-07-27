LUMS Holds a Virtual Convocation for its Graduating Batch

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, LUMS hosted its first virtual Convocation Ceremony 2020 on Facebook, with Nobel Laureate Ms. Malala Yousafzai giving the keynote address.

The university’s leadership including Rector LUMS, Mr. Shahid Hussain, Founding Pro-Chancellor Syed Babar Ali, Pro-Chancellor Mr. Abdur Razzaq Dawood and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Arshad Ahmad shared congratulatory messages with the 1,092 graduating students. Parents of the graduates, LUMS faculty, and staff also attended the virtual celebration.

The ceremony was initiated with a welcome note by the Registrar, followed by the National Anthem. Then the caps were passed, in which the class of 2020 celebrated the spirit of being together. This was followed by messages from the graduates and the student council president, and then a video tribute to the graduating class titled, Alvida was shown.

Dr. Arshad Ahmad congratulated the students and urged them to serve society as they ventured forth.

This is a time when the calls for help are getting louder, when economic and personal loss are more visible, and when social distress and inequity have taken on new meanings. So, could this be your moment, and could this be your opportunity; could this be your defining moment to look beyond personal ambition to consider a more noble social vision that is required more than ever before.

Sharing her thoughts on the occasion, Ms. Yousafzai said that her journey taught her that change does not occur on its own and requires one to step forward, speak out and do something. She urged the students to encourage the government to invest more in quality education as, “I believe this is the most important investment our country can make.”

To the graduates, she said,

Speak out against gender bias and harmful social norms. At home, in a classroom and in wider society, social norms influence girls’ and boys’ perceptions of their lives and their futures.… Social norms can change—and you can help them change by raising your voice for girls’ education in communities across the country.

Mr. Shahid Hussain, Rector, LUMS, advised the graduates to find creative solutions to problems and expressed his admiration for the students.

I am inspired and proud of how you have all risen to the challenge and displayed exceptional maturity, resilience, and determination.

He also announced the winners of the prestigious National Management Foundation awards.

Pro-Chancellor Mr. Abdur Razzaq Dawood referred to the graduates as the next generation of leaders.

As the whole world recovers from the effects of COVID-19, they will look to you to give us purpose, hope, and a path forward.

Founding Pro-Chancellor Syed Babar Ali shared how the graduates can prepare for the path ahead.

You are now entering the real world. The degree or the certificate that you will get from here is only the entry pass to your next career or your next occupation. After that, you will be judged on how much industry and hard work you put into your effort. As was stressed on you throughout your stay at LUMS, that above all, you will be judged by your truthfulness, by your integrity, and your humility as to how you conduct yourself.

At the virtual Convocation, LUMS Alumni also shared memories of their time spent at the alma mater, and the far-reaching impact it had on their lives. They were joined by Deans of different Schools who congratulated the outgoing students and wished them luck in their future endeavors.

Degrees were then conferred online to the graduating students, and those winning medals or on Dean’s Honours Lists were recognized for their performance.