Pakistan Railways to Operate 4 Special Trains on Eid-ul-Adha

Pakistan Railways has announced to run 4 special trains to facilitate passengers on Eid-ul-Adha.

According to the official notification, the special trains will be operated between Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

The first special train will set off tomorrow from Karachi to Rawalpindi on Tuesday at 11:45 am.

The second train will depart from Karachi to Rawalpindi on Wednesday 11:45 am.

On Thursday, the third special train will operate from Karachi to Lahore at 7:30 pm while the fourth train will run from Rawalpindi to Multan at 4 pm.

On 15 July, the online ticket reservation system of Pakistan Railways went down in most parts of the country.

As per details, the online reservation system remained inaccessible for most of the day in Karachi, Sukkur, Multan, Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Peshawar, suspending the process of advance bookings for the second time in a month.