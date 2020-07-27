PIA Reduces Domestic Ticket Prices Yet Again

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a reduction in domestic fares for Eid ul Adha.

According to details, the fare for one-way flights between Islamabad and Karachi have been reduced to Rs. 8,652 to provide relief to passengers on Eid. The fare for flights from Karachi to Peshawar has been fixed at Rs. 11,714.

Similarly, a one-way ticket from Karachi to Quetta will cost Rs. 11,535. The administration says the reduction in fares will last till Friday.

The move is aimed at facilitating passengers, and citizens to travel from one city to another to meet their loved ones on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

It is worth mentioning here that the national airline is expected to incur an annual loss of Rs. 100 billion due to the coronavirus restrictions and closure of operations for the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States.

PIA is facing a loss of more than Rs. 280 million on five routes due to closure of operations in the United States.