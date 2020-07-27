PTA Announces to Retain Ban on PUBG Mobile

PTA has issued a detailed order regarding blocking of online game PlayerUnknown’s Battle Ground (PUBG) Mobile.
The authority has stated that the order has been issued in accordance with Islamabad High Court’s orders after a hearing conducted by PTA on July 9 and in accordance with the provisions of PECA 2016.
ALSO READ
Islamabad High Court Unbans PUBG Mobile in Pakistan
PTA provided an opportunity of hearing to concerned parties including PUBG’s lawyers. As per the order of the Authority, PUBG Mobile game shall remain blocked in Pakistan.
PTA has also approached PUBG management to inform about a suitable framework to address key concerns. The authority has revealed that it has received no response from PUBG developers so far.
It must be mentioned here that the Islamabad High Court had ordered the PUBG Mobile ban to be lifted immediately.
The decision on the case was reserved on 14th July and on 24th July, Justice Aamir Farooq ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to unblock the game with immediate effect, declaring the regulator’s previous decision null and void.
This is a clear contempt of court. PTA may go to the apex court but first they must have unbanned PUBG. Lets see how the courts will respond. Now the ball is in their court. In simple words, PTA badmashi pay utar aai hai.
I congratulate PTA Chief General Amir Azeem Bajwa to holding his ground and banning this app. Courts must remember that if a General takes stand then no one even the courts can do anything against it. This is the Power of an Army Officer. Also I am thankful to Imran Khan that he is silent on this issue. He should not interfere in the internal affairs of PTA.
I’m laughing reading your post.
I must say that if a civilian takes a stand then no officer can stand his ground. Examples of officers in history of Pakistan, Ayub, Musharraf and others in civilians who made them run and in millions.