Samsung Launches its Most Affordable Smartphone Yet

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core has been launched in India as one of the cheapest Smartphones to date starting at only $73. It is an entry-level device that is powered by Android 10 Go Edition, which is a Lite version of Android for low-end or entry level devices, although this one comes with One UI skin on top.

ALSO READ

Samsung Galaxy A11 Video Review – Does Justice to the Price Tag

Design and Display

The Galaxy M01 Core comes with a fairly simple design, featuring fairly large classical top and bottom bezels, no fingerprint sensors, and only a single camera unit at the back. The TFT LCD panel is only 5.3-inches and features 720p screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

The rear panel has a textured finish at the top but is smooth at the bottom. The single-camera unit is placed in the top left corner on top of a LED flash.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, the handset features one of Mediatek’s budget SoCs, the MT6739 that comes with a 1.5GHz processor and up to 2GB/32GB memory configuration. This is paired with the PowerVR GE8100 GPU, which should run light games just fine.

As mentioned before, the OS is Android 10 Go Edition with Samsung’s One UI on top.

Cameras

The single primary camera unit is an 8MP shooter while the front camera is a 5MP sensor. There are no further details available on the camera setup as of yet, but the duo will likely be able to record HD videos and capture HDR photos, the quality, however, will leave much to be desired.

Battery and Pricing

There is a 3,000 mAh battery on-board, which should be more than enough to keep an entry-level phone up and running for over one day. The battery receives charge from a micro USB port, which should be expected at this price range.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core will go for sale on July 29 for only $73.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Specifications