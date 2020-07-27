Samsung Launches Premium Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation

In its attempt to take on Sony’s position in the world of audio peripherals, Samsung has launched a new line-up of first-class wireless AKG headphones, the Y600NC and Y400 with active noise cancellation.

Both headsets are equipped with AKG’s signature studio-quality sound to provide smooth, multidimensional tones and exceptional detail topped with deep bass and rich mid-range. According to Samsung, this new range of headphones has been optimized for a wide range of audiences, including music enthusiasts and professionals.

AKG Y600 NC

The AKG Y600 has been designed specifically for music enthusiasts who are not looking to compromise on any feature. The headset features Bluetooth 5.0 with 2.402 − 2.48GHz Bluetooth frequency range and GFSK, /4 DQPSK, 8DPSK Bluetooth transmitted modulation. It’s main features are:

Active Noise Cancellation: The headset controls the amount of surrounding noise that reaches the user’s ears providing an immersive music experience free from distraction ad distortion.

The headset controls the amount of surrounding noise that reaches the user’s ears providing an immersive music experience free from distraction ad distortion. Automatic Play and Pause: AKG 600 NC comes with built-in sensors that pause the audio as soon as the headset is removed and resumes playing when placed back over the ears.

AKG 600 NC comes with built-in sensors that pause the audio as soon as the headset is removed and resumes playing when placed back over the ears. Battery Life: Packing a 610 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer battery, the AKG 600 can provide as much as 25-hours of wireless playback on one charge and an extra 4-hours of playback from just a quick 10-minute charge.

Packing a 610 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer battery, the AKG 600 can provide as much as 25-hours of wireless playback on one charge and an extra 4-hours of playback from just a quick 10-minute charge. Ambient Awareness: According to Samsung, the device strikes the exact balance between noise cancellation and ambient awareness. Hence, you will not be completely unaware of the environment you are in.

The headset is available in three colors, Black, Gold, and Silver, and is constructed using memory foam and protein leather ear-cushions for a comfortable experience. It is currently available for sale and costs £199.

AKG Y400

Designed for on-the-go listeners, the AKG Y400 is lighter and smaller than its sibling and can be folded as well. Despite that, according to Samsung, the headset provides crisp and clean sound.

AKG Y400 is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 with 2.402 − 2.48GHz Bluetooth frequency range and GFSK, /4 DQPSK, 8DPSK Bluetooth transmitted modulation. Apart from this, similar to Y600, the Y400 also offers automatic play and pause, ambient awareness, active noise cancellation, and hands-free controls.

The main difference is the size of the battery. This headset comes with a 360 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer battery that takes around 2 hours to charge and provides 20 hours of playback.

The Y400 is available in five colors, Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Rose Gold and is currently available for £109.