US to Deport More Than 100 Pakistani Nationals Today

The US government will deport more than 100 Pakistani nationals today.

According to details, the deportees will be repatriated via a chartered flight that will land at New Islamabad International Airport tomorrow, 28 July.

Diplomatic sources have revealed that most of the deportees have faced rejection in the immigration applications while some of them are involved in different crimes in the US.

In April, US President, Donald Trump, had announced to impose visa and travel restrictions on countries that turn down or delay to take their citizens deported from the US.

The executive order did not include the names of any countries.

However, in a memorandum to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump had mentioned the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the need to ensure the repatriation of foreign nationals who violate the laws of the United States as the rationale behind the order.

Under the order, US Secretary of State is required to enforce visa and travel restrictions within 7 days on countries that the Homeland Security Department identifies as unwilling to accept their citizens or impediment to the Coronavirus response operations.