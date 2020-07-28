British Airways to Resume Flights in Pakistan Next Month

After four months of suspension due to coronavirus, British Airways is finally resuming its flight operations in Pakistan from August.

The aviation sources have revealed that the Islamabad airport manager has received a letter from the airline, seeking details of the arrangements before the resumption of flight operations.

ALSO READ

PIA Cabin Crew to Undergo Mandatory Alcohol Test Before Flights

The British flag carrier has asked about safety arrangements at the airport and facilities to ensure the safe landing of its planes.

Ensure that fix bridges connected with the planes are safe to use.

British Airways will operate three flights a week for Islamabad.

After a gap of 10 years, British Airways resumed its flights in Pakistan in June last year when its BAW-261 landed at Islamabad International Airport from Heathrow.

ALSO READ

PIA Reduces Domestic Ticket Prices Yet Again

The airline had suspended its operations over a decade ago because of the suicide bombing at Marriot Hotel Islamabad. At that time, the airline was offering six flights a week between Islamabad and London.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari welcomed the passengers along with senior officials of the Aviation Division and the British High Commission.