Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits PTA HQ

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Mr. Shehryar Khan Afridi visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters. Chairman PTA, Major Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) briefed him about the various activities and initiatives being undertaken with regards to the rights of the public on social media.

In view of the revocation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by India on 5th August 2019, Mr. Afridi expressed his concerns over the silencing of Kashmiri voices on social media platforms.

During the meeting, ways for better utilization of social media platforms to highlight the plight of Kashmiris were discussed.

Chairman PTA reiterated that the authority continues to engage with social media platforms in order to highlight the unwarranted blocking of accounts of Pakistani Parliamentarians and the public for posting content in support of Kashmir and Kashmiris.