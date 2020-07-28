Faisal Sattar joins Engro Enfrashare as CEO

Faisal Sattar today has joined Engro Enfrashare (Pvt) Ltd as the Chief Executive Officer.

According to an internal memo seen by ProPakistani, he will be part of the Executive Committee of the company.

Faisal has joined Engro Enfrashare from Jazz where he previously held positions of Vice President of Jazz Business, CEO of Lind Dot Net, and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Jazz Cash.

Prior to this, he was CEO of Universal Service Fund Company, and CTO of Wateen Telecom.

Having worked in Middle East, Africa, and the USA, and bearing in-depth knowledge of the telecom industry in Pakistan, Faisal brings with him 25 years of extensive experience in strategic technology management, business development, and project management that will be an asset of Engro Enfrashare.

Faisal holds a bachelors in Electrical Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, and a Masters in Business Administration from Cornell University, USA.