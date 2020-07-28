Glorious Cricket: Pakistan’s Test Record at Lord’s, the Home of Cricket

By Imad Ali Khan

Lord’s Cricket Ground, or Lord’s ‘the Home of Cricket’, is one of the famous and oldest cricket grounds in the world situated in St John’s Wood, London. Named after its founder, Thomas Lord, the famous cricket ground celebrated its two hundredth anniversary in 2014.

In every English summer, Lord’s hosts two test matches, one match for each visiting team. However, in summer 2010, ‘the Home of Cricket’ hosted three matches: England against Bangladesh and Pakistan, and Pakistan against Australia in the MCC Spirit of Cricket Series. Lord’s also hosted 2,000th test match when the host England played against India in 2011.

Pakistan has played 15 test matches against England and one match against Australia at Lord’s in which Pakistan have won 5 matches while lost 4 matches to England and one match to Australia; the remaining 6 were drawn. Here are the details of the 5 test matches won by Pakistan at Lord’s.

Pakistan vs England (2018)

It was the first test of England summer 2018 and was also the first time since 1995 that England lost their opening home test of the summer and Pakistan won the match by 9 wickets.

England at its first innings scored 184; Alastair Cook scored 70 from 148 balls while Muhammad Abbas took 4 wickets. Pakistan, with the help of Babar Azam’s 68, Asad Shafiq’s 59, and Azhar Ali’s 50, scored a total of 363 while Stokes took 3 wickets.

In the second innings, England scored 242. Joe Root was a leading runs scorer making 68, Buttler 67, and Bess scored 57 while Amir and Abbas shared 8 wickets. Pakistan chased the lowest total 66 while losing 1 wicket. Muhammad Abbas was declared man of the match.

England: 184 & 242

Pakistan: 363 & 66/1

Pakistan vs England (2016)

In the first test of 2016 test series, Pakistan trashed the host England by 75 runs and was the first win at Lord’s after 20 years since 1996. With the help of a century from Misbah and half-century from Asad, Pakistan scored 339 runs while Chris Woakes and Broad took 6 and 3 wickets respectively.

England in its first innings scored 272: Cook scored 81 and Root 48, while Yasir Shah took 6 wickets. In the second innings Pakistan scored 215 with Asad being the leading runs scorer while Woakes took 5 for 32. England at its second innings failed to chase 277 runs and were all out at 207. Yasir Shah took 4 while Rahat Ali took 3 wickets.

Pakistan: 339 & 215

England: 272 & 207

Pakistan vs England (1996)

In the first match of the 1996 test series Pakistan, beat England by 164 runs at Lord’s. Pakistan in first innings scored 340: Inzamam scored 148 from 218 while AD Mullally took 3 wickets. With the help of Thorpe’s 77 from 167, England scored 208 runs while Waqar took 4 wickets.

After a magnificent half-century from Anwar, Pakistan scored 352 in the second innings while Cork took 3 wickets. England failed to chase the total and lost the match by 164 runs. Waqar Younis was the man of the match.

Pakistan: 340 & 352/5d

England: 285 & 243

Pakistan vs England (1992)

In the second match of 1992 test series, Pakistan beat England by 2 wickets and Wasim Akram bagged the man of the match award. After winning the toss and a promising start from Gooch and Stewart, England scored 255 while Waqar Younis took 4 wickets.

Pakistan took a 38-run lead by making 293 on the board while Malcolm took 4 wickets. England did not play its second innings well and short out at 175 giving a small total of 141 runs to Pakistan which was chased with the loss of 8 wickets.

England: 255 & 175

Pakistan: 293 & 141/8

Pakistan vs England (1982)

In the second test of the 1982 test series, Pakistan beat England for the first time at Lord’s by 10 Wickets while Mohsin Khan was awarded the man of the match. With the help of Mohsin’s double hundred, Pakistan succeeded in achieving a big total of 428 runs.

In response, England was all out at 227 and was follow-on. In his second innings, Mudassar Nazar destroyed the England batting order with England being all out at 276 and giving a low total to Pakistan which was chased without loss of a wicket.

Pakistan: 428/8d & 77/0

England: (f/o) 227 & 276