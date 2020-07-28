Here’s the List of Shortlisted Pakistan Squad For England Test Series

Following the conclusion of two four-day intra-squad matches, Pakistan shortlisted the squad for the three-match Test series against England, which begins on 5th August. Out of the 29, 20 have been shortlisted for the red-ball format.

Here are the shortlisted players:

Azhar Ali (C) Babar Azam (VC) Abid Ali Asad Shafiq Faheem Ashraf Fawad Alam Imam-ul-Haq Imran Khan Snr. Kashif Bhatti Mohammad Rizwan Sarfaraz Ahmed Shadab Khan Mohammad Abbas Shan Masood Sohail Khan Shaheen Shah Afridi Usman Shinwari Wahab Riaz Yasir Shah Naseem Shah

Reserve wicket-keeper batsman, Rohail Nazir, was sent back to Pakistan and in his place, Mohammad Amir has joined the team following his two consecutive negative test results.

Meanwhile, the remaining nine players – Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, and Musa Khan – will continue to train with the squad for the T20I series, which will be played at the backend of the Test series.

Here’s the schedule for the series:

5-9 Aug 1st Test Old Trafford 13-17 Aug 2nd Test Ageas Bowl 21-25 Aug 3rd Test Ageas Bowl 28 Aug 1st T20I Old Trafford 30 Aug 2nd T20I Old Trafford 1 Sep 3rd T20I Old Trafford

