Here’s the List of Shortlisted Pakistan Squad For England Test Series

Posted 46 mins ago by Sajawal Rehman

Following the conclusion of two four-day intra-squad matches, Pakistan shortlisted the squad for the three-match Test series against England, which begins on 5th August. Out of the 29, 20 have been shortlisted for the red-ball format.

Here are the shortlisted players:

Azhar Ali (C)Babar Azam (VC)Abid AliAsad Shafiq
Faheem AshrafFawad AlamImam-ul-HaqImran Khan Snr.
Kashif BhattiMohammad RizwanSarfaraz AhmedShadab Khan
Mohammad AbbasShan MasoodSohail KhanShaheen Shah Afridi
Usman ShinwariWahab RiazYasir ShahNaseem Shah

Reserve wicket-keeper batsman, Rohail Nazir, was sent back to Pakistan and in his place, Mohammad Amir has joined the team following his two consecutive negative test results.

ALSO READ

Broadsheet Threatens to Seize Pakistan Cricket Team’s Assets During England Tour

Meanwhile, the remaining nine players – Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, and Musa Khan – will continue to train with the squad for the T20I series, which will be played at the backend of the Test series.

Here’s the schedule for the series:

5-9 Aug1st TestOld Trafford
13-17 Aug2nd TestAgeas Bowl
21-25 Aug3rd TestAgeas Bowl
28 Aug1st T20IOld Trafford
30 Aug2nd T20IOld Trafford
1 Sep3rd T20IOld Trafford

Are there any surprise inclusions/ommissions in the squad? Let us know in the comments section.

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


Explore on Ltd.
>