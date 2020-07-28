IBM Launches Open P-tech Learning Platform in Pakistan

IBM, the New York-based multinational technology company, has launched its Open P-tech learning platform in Pakistan.

Open P-tech is a pioneering education reform initiative developed by IBM with an aim to prepare young individuals with the academic, technical, and professional skills needed to land 21st-century jobs.

Open P-tech is offering Pakistanis a chance to learn about Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Design Thinking, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and acquire other professional skills.

While commenting on the development, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Digital Pakistan, Tania Aidrus, said that Open P-tech will enable Pakistan’s youth to acquire a wide range of skills that will allow them to play a key part in the Digital Pakistan Initiative.

IBM is launching Open P-TECH in Pakistan to help develop talent and equip them with technical and professional proficiency in AI, Data Science, CyberSecurity, Cloud, etc – enabling our workforce for a #DigitalPakistan.https://t.co/GoPg8du9ZE — Tania Aidrus (@taidrus) July 27, 2020

Open P-tech was first launched in 2011. So far, more than 220 schools in 24 countries have deployed the Open P-tech platform that has equipped more than 150,000 students.

In May, Ginni Rometty, IBM’s Executive Chairman, had said that Coronavirus pandemic has accelerated digital transformation around the world. Therefore, it is imperative to equip the younger generation with the essential skills needed in the digital marketplace.