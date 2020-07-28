IHC Rejects Plea to Reopen Private Schools in Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected a plea regarding the reopening of schools in the federal capital from August 15. The court asked the petitioner to instead approach the relevant authority.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, Justice Athar Minallah, heard the plea that sought special orders from the court to resume on-campus educational activities in the federal capital.

During the course of hearing, Chief Justice IHC remarked that the court could not interfere in the administrative affairs, saying that it is the responsibility of the federal government to ensure the safety of the students.

The elected government is answerable to people and it will decide the matter after considering the current situation.

The petitioner argued that the educational institutions have been closed for several months in Islamabad due to the coronavirus situation resulting in financial constraints for the school owners.

The petitioner said he had given application to Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PIERA) in this regard but in vain.

Rather than seeking individual relief, the Chief Justice said, the petitioner should contact the relevant forum through their association.