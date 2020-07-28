Instagram is Spying on iPhone Users

Apple’s latest iOS 14 update brings a horde of privacy and security features for iPhone users. This also includes informing users regarding the services that are being used by every application. Recently, this new feature revealed that the famous short-video application TikTok grabs the contents of users’ clipboard every time it is open on the screen.

In the latest news, iOS 14’s beta mode is tattling on unexpected app behavior has exposed the fact that Instagram turns on the front camera even when users are scrolling through the app.

A number of Instagram users took to Twitter to share the information.

Casually browsing Instagram when suddenly the new iOS 14 camera/microphone indicator comes on. Then control panel ratted out the app behind it. This is going to change things. #iOS14 pic.twitter.com/EnTIRsqq3R — KevDoy (@KevDoy) July 17, 2020

Some iPhone users are being warned that the Instagram app has been accessing their cameras even when they weren’t taking photos or recording video. The alert comes from a new camera indicator in iOS 14 that glows green whenever camera use is detected.

However, Instagram has responded to the claims with an accusation that the issue is a bug in the operating system. In an official statement to The Verge, an Instagram spokesperson detailed:

We only access your camera when you tell us to — for example when you swipe from Feed to Camera. We found and are fixing a bug in iOS 14 Beta that mistakenly indicates that some people are using the camera when they aren’t. We do not access your camera in those instances, and no content is recorded.

The statement does seem a bit off. How is Instagram fixing a bug prevailing in iOS 14?

Nevertheless, iOS 14’s new security features are pretty amazing and are doing a great job of exposing the questionable behavior of some high profile apps.