Qatar Airways Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Lahore

A cargo flight of Qatar Airways has made an emergency landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, after an individual on board developed a health issue.

According to details, Qatar Airways’ flight QR-3244 took off from Doha for Dhaka. However, the deteriorating condition of the Bangladeshi national forced the pilots to land in Lahore.

ALSO READ

Shafqat Mahmood Forms Committee to Bring Technology to Education

Pilots of the QR-3244 sought permission from the Lahore Air Traffic Control (ATC) for emergency landing that was granted immediately.

Ameen-ul-Haq, the Bangladeshi national, has been transferred to National Hospital DHA for further medical assistance.

ALSO READ

IBM Launches Open P-tech Learning Platform in Pakistan

Last month, a Russian cargo plane also made an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi after it developed a technical fault.

The plane was heading to the UAE from Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan but was forced to land at Karachi once it received permission from the ATC.