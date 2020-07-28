Sindh Govt. Extends Upper Age Limit for Vacancies by 15 Years

Sindh government has increased the upper age limit by 15 years for candidates eying a seat in the different government departments.

According to the official notification, applicants aged 43 or less can now apply for vacancies in all departments of Sindh.

The age relaxation will be applicable to all job postings from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2022.

Sindh government had previously done this on 14th September 2018.

The previous order remained into effect from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2020.

The Federal government has directed all ministries to evaluate the performance of all employees from BPS-1 to 19 and retire under-performing employees before 60 years of age.