Sri Lanka Announces New Franchise T20 League from Next Month

Cricket has slowly returned after a 4-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the resumption of top-flight cricket in the country with a brand new premier league.

Named as the Lanka Premier League (LPL), the tournament will be held from 28th August to 20th September with five teams named after Colombo, Galle, Jaffna, Dambulla, and Kandy participating for the trophy. The event will include a total of 23 matches and top Sri Lankan cricketers as well as international stars will be seen in action in the LPL.

The matches will be played across four venues with Cricket Sri Lanka confirming that over 70 top foreign cricketers and 10 world-class coaches have agreed to come to the island country.

Ever since the outbreak was reported in the country, England, Bangladesh, and South Africa have canceled their tours to Sri Lanka. The COVID-19 situation in the country is in control as there have been only 2,800 infections and 11 deaths reported due to the novel coronavirus.

The international cricketers will have to enter the country at least a month before the start of the league considering the new rules that require everyone entering the country to undergo a two-week quarantine period at state-managed centers and another 14 days of self-isolation.

It is worth mentioning that this is SLC’s second attempt to have a premier league of its own. 2012’s Sri Lanka Premier League was plagued by corruption and poor crowds.

