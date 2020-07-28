Waseem Khatri Wins Double-Double Scrabble Championship for Pakistan

Pakistan’s Waseem Khatri has won a high profile Double-double scrabble championship by participating in the event online. The only representative from Pakistan, Waseem is a renowned name in the country for his scrabble skills.

The championship, organized in the US, involved 64 participants from around the world and spanned over 9 rounds. Having kicked off his campaign in a winning style – 3-1 over Marty Gabriel of USA – Waseem never looked back and brought the honors for his homeland.

After completely dominating the first rounds, Waseem met Hubert Wee of Singapore for the coveted title in the grand finale.

Waseem won the first best of five against Hubert Wee to clinch the trophy with ease. Pakistan Scrabble Association Director Youth Programme Tariq Pervez said:

The entire nation is delighted and very proud of what Waseem Khatri has achieved and he has stamped his class once again as one of the most brilliant scrabble players on earth.

