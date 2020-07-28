#WeStandWithPTA: Nation Shows Confidence in PTA After PUBG Ban

Posted 8 mins ago by Sajawal Rehman

In a detailed judgment, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to continue the ban on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile.

The decision came after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the internet regulator to lift the ban on popular battle royale game with immediate effect. PTA issued a press release on Monday in this regard, which said:

PTA has issued a detailed order regarding blocking of online game PlayerUnknown’s Battle Ground (PUBG). The order has been issued in accordance with Islamabad High Court’s orders after a hearing conducted by PTA on July 9 and in accordance with the provisions of PECA 2016.

“PTA provided an opportunity of hearing to concerned parties including PUBG’s lawyers. As per the order of the Authority, the PUBG game shall remain blocked in Pakistan. PTA has also approached PUBG management to inform about a suitable framework to address key concerns. No response has been received from PUBG so far”, it further read.

The decision has received a mixed response with game lovers bashing the authority whereas others are praising PTA for enforcing its decision.

#WeStandWithPTA is currently one of the top trends with people sharing their views on the subject.

Others are calling it a paid trend.

What are your thoughts on the trend? Let us know in the comments section.

