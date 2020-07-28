WeStandWithPTA: Nation Shows Confidence in PTA After PUBG Ban

In a detailed judgment, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to continue the ban on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile.

The decision came after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the internet regulator to lift the ban on popular battle royale game with immediate effect. PTA issued a press release on Monday in this regard, which said:

PTA has issued a detailed order regarding blocking of online game PlayerUnknown’s Battle Ground (PUBG). The order has been issued in accordance with Islamabad High Court’s orders after a hearing conducted by PTA on July 9 and in accordance with the provisions of PECA 2016.

“PTA provided an opportunity of hearing to concerned parties including PUBG’s lawyers. As per the order of the Authority, the PUBG game shall remain blocked in Pakistan. PTA has also approached PUBG management to inform about a suitable framework to address key concerns. No response has been received from PUBG so far”, it further read.

The decision has received a mixed response with game lovers bashing the authority whereas others are praising PTA for enforcing its decision.

#WeStandWithPTA is currently one of the top trends with people sharing their views on the subject.

#WeStandWithPTA and demand @PUBG administration to establish office in Pakistan, pay taxes and enjoy the business. This trend is not against the gamers, but in favour of 🇵🇰

These industries enjoy the loot from. 🇵🇰 And never acknowledge the existing profit.#NPA pic.twitter.com/wd3VTEgWYZ — Maaham 🐾(SEP Turns1 🎂) (@Maaham__) July 28, 2020

Studies has also revealed that sitting in uneven positions and postures can be harmful for your neck. Playing this game and sitting in an unhealthy posture can finally lead to cervical spondylitis and severe neck pains.#WeStandWithPTA pic.twitter.com/dRi46QKFwS — Kamran (@kamran_se) July 28, 2020

No play Grounds and no out door venues for Generation to do Healthy activities and sports. Then its obvious they go for the indoor games. If PTA wants Pubg ban then Govt should provide Out door play grounds. If there is no alternative then #IStandAgainstPTA

.#WeStandWithPTA pic.twitter.com/ReilOliEoX — Saqib (@sbaloch_007) July 28, 2020

It's a good idea to keep the PUBG game banned. Apart from negative factors in the minds of the youth, this game has also caused deaths in the world and in Pakistan, but no positive aspect of this game has come to light. The best decision of PTA..#WeStandWithPTA pic.twitter.com/KwCZtFWjA6 — Hafeez khan (@Hafeez_khan22) July 28, 2020

Here are two more researches by psychologists giving enough evidences agains this madness #PUBG. People are just ignorant to accept the dark realities of such extreme online gaming addiction.

1. https://t.co/22MWgQrtRd… 2. https://t.co/10i4vUj54V…#WeStandWithPTA pic.twitter.com/qgMo9ZMBjT — Wild Bird ™ (@WildBirdTM) July 28, 2020

We know that, PTA didn't block pubg for their interest. There are some serious issues on mentality. We can't ignore them.#WeStandWithPTA — 🇵🇰Shakeel Afridi🇹🇷 (@ShakeelAfr7659) July 28, 2020

Mental health and PUBG PUBG has been under scrutiny for being a violent game. Excessive violence can trigger aggressive thoughts, emotions and behaviour that ultimately affects the mental health of the player@TeamPZB#WeStandWithPTA — Ahsanullah (@ahsanh1990) July 28, 2020

When schools are closed, kids are addict of PUBG, I witness few cases where children were taken to psychologist as they were behaving abnormal, So there must be age restrictions otherwise kids are getting out of control, it's a bitter reality. #WeStandWithPTA @NabTheDentist — Shahbaz Choudhary (@Shchoudhary) July 28, 2020

Court orders have no value for @PTAofficialpk

Shame on those who are trending #WeStandWithPTA pic.twitter.com/4rJ5Jc67Pv — Sajid (@emVampire_) July 28, 2020

Others are calling it a paid trend.

So instead of lifting the ban on PUBG @PTAofficialpk hired bunch of trolls for #WeStandWithPTA trend. great. pic.twitter.com/CC4xfyjfBD — AbdulHaleem (@0yeAbdul) July 28, 2020

What are your thoughts on the trend? Let us know in the comments section.