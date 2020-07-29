BMW’s 5-Series, 7-Series and X1 Cars Are Going Fully Electric Soon

It is safe to say at this point, with the electric vehicles (EV) being high in demand as of late, that they are the future of the automotive industry. If this seems like a baseless claim, then look no further than Tesla, a relatively new automaker that knocked the veteran of the industry, Toyota, off its perch and claimed the position as the most valuable automaker in the world after 8 consecutive years of Toyota remaining on top.

After watching Tesla’s success, numerous automakers have decided to shift their attention to electric power. The latest automaker to join the EV club is BMW. Due to their heritage of making the “Ultimate Driving Machine” perhaps, BMW has had cold feet once before while launching the EV versions of i3 and i8 coupé which were then brought to the market in plugin hybrid form.

However, it seems that now BMW has found some motivation as recently the automaker made the announcement that the versions of new BMW 5-Series, 7-Series, and the X1 SUV shall be offered with a fully electric drivetrain.

In a press release, BMW wrote,

In ten years, the goal is to have a total of more than seven million electrified BMW Group vehicles on the roads — around two-thirds of them with a fully-electric drivetrain.

Autoblog.com reports that from 2021 and onwards, BMW will have five fully-electric cars, namely, the BMW i3, the MINI Cooper SE, the BMW iX3, the BMW iNEXT, and the BMW i4. By 2023, BMW states that they shall have 25 car models with electrified drivetrains on the roads with 50% being proper EVs.

In line with EU’s rules that envisage 37.5% lower emissions by 2030 BMW said, “The objective is to reduce CO2 emissions from vehicles by 40 percent per kilometer driven”.