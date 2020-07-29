#ImranKhanKhulwaoPUBG Gets Over a Million Tweets As PTA Goes Against Court Order

Posted 30 mins ago by Sajawal Rehman

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) decision to keep PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile has once again angered the game lovers.

Youngsters were hoping PTA will lift the ban after Islamabad High Court’s directives to unban the game with immediate effect. However, PTA has now gone against the court order by sharing its detailed judgment on why the ban will continue to be in effect.

After a trend in favor of PTA garnered plenty of hatred, with game lovers claiming it to be a paid campaign, #ImranKhanKhulwaoPUBG is currently one of the top trends in Pakistan. This is not the first time the youth have urged Imran Khan to take note of the matter, however, the premier is yet to comment on the ban.

ALSO READ

#WeStandWithPTA: A Paid Trend or Nation Showing Confidence in PTA After PUBG Ban?

The trend has over 1 million tweets, which highlights the fact that the battle royale game lovers are not going to easily accept the decision made by PTA. After Waqar Zaka, and Fawad Chaudhry, PTI lawmaker, Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has also joined the campaign.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


  • Bus PM Ka Yahi Kaaam Reh Gaya hai
    Jo Minister Court Order Na Many Wo PM Ki Bhi Nahi Manyga especially Ex Army Rank Officer

    Reply
    • Explore on Ltd.
    >