ImranKhanKhulwaoPUBG Gets Over a Million Tweets As PTA Goes Against Court Order

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) decision to keep PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile has once again angered the game lovers.

Youngsters were hoping PTA will lift the ban after Islamabad High Court’s directives to unban the game with immediate effect. However, PTA has now gone against the court order by sharing its detailed judgment on why the ban will continue to be in effect.

After a trend in favor of PTA garnered plenty of hatred, with game lovers claiming it to be a paid campaign, #ImranKhanKhulwaoPUBG is currently one of the top trends in Pakistan. This is not the first time the youth have urged Imran Khan to take note of the matter, however, the premier is yet to comment on the ban.

The trend has over 1 million tweets, which highlights the fact that the battle royale game lovers are not going to easily accept the decision made by PTA. After Waqar Zaka, and Fawad Chaudhry, PTI lawmaker, Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has also joined the campaign.

پی ٹی اے @PTAofficialpk نے پب جی پر پابندی برقرار رکھ کر توہین عدالت کی ہے ، ہم سب وقار ذکا @ZakaWaqar کے ساتھ ہیں، کون سا اسلامی مواد ہے جو پی ٹی اے کے جہلا کو پب جی میں دکھائی دے رہا ہے اور انہیں توہین نظر آرہی ہے ، آئی ٹی منسٹر کی خاموشی معنی خیز ہے #pubgban — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) July 28, 2020

پتہ نہیں پی ٹی اے @PTAofficialpk کو کون سا کیڑا کاٹ گیا ہے یا اندر ہے؟ پب جی گیم نہیں ہے، لوگوں کا کاروبار اس سے وابستہ ہے، پردہ دارخواتین تک گھر بیٹھے چار پیسےکما رہی ہیں، ہم Esports میں آگے جا رہے تھے، بھارت کو ہرا رہے تھے کہ پی ٹی اے کو بچھو لڑ گیا#WaqarZaka #pubgban pic.twitter.com/xR1CHuYZHr — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) July 29, 2020

Unfortunately @AamirLiaquat was unable to get morning flight but in afternoon he will be going to ISB, let's hope he gets a chance to speak as 11 different bills are already in discussion in NA #ImranKhanKhulwaoPUBG @ImranKhanPTI#WaqarZaka #WaqarzakaArmyhttps://t.co/daLI7codML — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) July 29, 2020

Feel the difference between paid and passionate youth’s trend.We Crossed 1M tweets😍#ImranKhanKhulwaoPUBG pic.twitter.com/yeRv4qmYyV — Malik Qasim (@G_4God) July 29, 2020

#ImranKhanKhulwaoPUBG why don't we protest on Tiger force day PM will be there it will be a good chance for us to unban pubg pic.twitter.com/dBSOvF5yaa — Uzairqamar (@Uzairqamar0347) July 29, 2020

International Organization Vegaesports is leaving Pakistan due Instability of E-Sports. What a bad impact of banning pubg.

And many old minded peoples are saying this is just a game. #ImranKhanKhulwaoPUBG pic.twitter.com/IxfPY4ZwAS — Zeeshan Murtaza (@Harry_potato_) July 29, 2020

This what happens in our pakistan#ImranKhanKhulwaoPUBG pic.twitter.com/vWKYhDElHI — Abdul Shakoor 127 (@00Shakoor) July 29, 2020

Being a PM of the country, you should be thinking about your youth. PUBG is not just a game, it’s esports. Imposing bans on everything can have a negative impact on our country, investors may not invest here. #ImranKhanKhulwaoPUBG pic.twitter.com/tcs2lBL1Kf — Uxman Qurexhi (@usmananwar746) July 29, 2020

According to them young generation is not committing suicide due to society pressure,unemployment ,study burden,mental torturing but they are suiciding due to #PUBG

What is this behavior @ImranKhanPTI #ImranKhanKhulwaoPUBG#WaqarZaka Thanks . pic.twitter.com/flTdOp1Ltg — Mubashir Umar Mughal (@IamMubashirUmar) July 29, 2020

We Elected you to fight against the mafia not to snatch the bread and butter of online earners. Now we realized it was our big mistake to elect you. You will see the results in next GE 2023#ImranKhanResignDo #ImranKhanKhulwaoPUBG pic.twitter.com/lehJsI0edm — Faizan Ahmed (@Itx_Faizan95) July 29, 2020

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.