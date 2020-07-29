Indian Legend Says Babar Azam Can Become a Great Batsman

Former Indian captain, Mohammad Azharuddin, has said that Babar Azam has the ability to become one of the greatest batsmen from Pakistan. When asked about his comparisons with Virat Kohli, the legendary batsman said that he is not in favor of comparisons.

Fans should enjoy Babar’s batting instead of comparing him with anyone, he said in an interview with a local cricketing website.

Babar is still young and has a lot of cricket ahead of him. He has the ability to become a top batsman and register his name among the great Pakistani batsmen of the past. I don’t believe in comparisons. If a batsman is good, then his batting should be enjoyed and he should be praised rather than comparing him with someone else.

Azharuddin who has scored over 15,000 international runs for India said that captained against Pakistan in three World Cup games.

Talking about why the Men in Green lost those matches, he said pressure was the main factor and only one of these games was a high-scoring clash whereas, in others, Pakistani batsmen lost their way early in the innings despite chasing average targets.

