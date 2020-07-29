Michael Vaughan Thinks Pakistan Can Shock England in Test Series

Former England captain, Michael Vaughan, has said that Pakistan is a better team than the West Indies, adding that the Men in Green can surprise the hosts.

Singling out Babar Azam and Azhar Ali as two brilliant batsmen, Vaughan said that Pakistan will be looking to post big totals after batting first to put pressure on England. He also said that if England’s team selection is similar to the first test against the West Indies, it can prove to be disastrous for the hosts.

Pakistan is a wonderful team. They have the got skill levels with the ball in hand. Babar Azam, Azhar Ali are two right-handed batsmen of high quality, who know how to play in England conditions.

It is worth mentioning that Azhar Ali and Mohammad Abbas have the experience of playing County Championship and they will be the main threats for England.

I’m not disregarding the West Indies at all, but Pakistan is a better Test match team than the West Indies. So I am really looking forward to that series. It should be a ripper. Pakistan could come here and shock the England team if the English side play as they did in the first Test against West Indies at Southampton.

Pakistan will play three Tests followed by three T20Is. The first Test is scheduled for 5-9 August.

What do you think the scoreline will be? Let us know in the comments section.