Minister Clarifies Reports of Banning O & A Level And Baccalaureate Examinations

Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister Education, has denounced the news circulating on social media platforms, claiming that the federal government has decided to cancel O and A level and baccalaureate exams.

In a Twitter post, Mahmood termed the rumors doing the rounds as uncalled for and assured that all exams will proceed as scheduled.

Unecessary rumours are floating around that Government has decided to ban international exams like O and A level or Baccalaureate. There is no truth in this. These exams will continue — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) July 29, 2020

This isn’t the first time the Education Minister has been forced to come forward and rebut fake news related to the academic process that has been disrupted since the Coronavirus outbreak.

On 26 June, renowned singer and songwriter, Ali Zafar, had created a Twitter poll to elicit views from citizens over the rumors claiming that the government has decided to resume the academic process in schools from 15 July.

However, Mahmood refuted the rumors and said that the government had not made any decision to reopen educational institutions from 15 July back then.

Strange. No decision has been made to reopen educational institutions by July 15 https://t.co/CFdeeeMTcC — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) June 25, 2020

On 10 July, the Education Minister announced to reopen educational institutions across the country from 15 September after receiving approval from the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC).