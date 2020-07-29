Minister Clarifies Reports of Banning O & A Level And Baccalaureate Examinations

Posted 25 mins ago by Haroon Hayder

Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister Education, has denounced the news circulating on social media platforms, claiming that the federal government has decided to cancel O and A level and baccalaureate exams.

In a Twitter post, Mahmood termed the rumors doing the rounds as uncalled for and assured that all exams will proceed as scheduled.

This isn’t the first time the Education Minister has been forced to come forward and rebut fake news related to the academic process that has been disrupted since the Coronavirus outbreak.

On 26 June, renowned singer and songwriter, Ali Zafar, had created a Twitter poll to elicit views from citizens over the rumors claiming that the government has decided to resume the academic process in schools from 15 July.

However, Mahmood refuted the rumors and said that the government had not made any decision to reopen educational institutions from 15 July back then.

On 10 July, the Education Minister announced to reopen educational institutions across the country from 15 September after receiving approval from the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC).

