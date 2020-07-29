Youngsters from KP Get Rs. 1 Billion as Part of Kamyab Jawan Program

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, has revealed that 90,000 youngsters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had applied for loans under the Kamyab Jawan Program.

The PTI-led federal government had allocated Rs. 1 billion for the youth of KP to help them in setting up their own businesses.

ALSO READ

Govt to Introduce Discounted Airfares & Pension for Overseas Pakistanis

Dar disclosed this yesterday while speaking at the first phase of the cheque distribution ceremony of the Kamyab Jawan Program organized at Peshawar Chamber of Commerce.

پشاور چمبر آف کامرس میں ”وزیراعظم کامیاب جوان پروگرام“ کے تحت چیک تقسیم کیے۔کامیاب جوان پروگرام کو تیزی سے پایہ تکمیل کی طرف پہنچا رہے ہیں تاکہ ذیادہ سے ذیادہ ہنرمند اور قابل نوجوان قرضہ حاصل کرکے اپنا کاروبار شروع کرسکیں تاکہ معیشت بہتری کی جانب گامزن ہو۔#KamyabJawanInPK pic.twitter.com/l9okcYGtma — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) July 28, 2020

According to details, cheques ranging from Rs. 0.1 to 0.5 million were distributed among youngsters based on their skills and experience.

ALSO READ

PEMRA Rolls Out New Guidelines for Entertainment TV Channels

In the second and third phases, which will commence later, cheques ranging from Rs. 0.5 to 1 million and Rs. 1 to 10 million respectively will be distributed among the youngsters.

SAPM also called upon Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan, before arriving at the Peshawar Chamber of Commerce for the cheque distribution ceremony.