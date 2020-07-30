Atlas Honda Raises Bike Prices for the Second Time in a Month

Honda seems to be on a price hiking spree these days, having announced price revisions for both, the cars and the bikes multiple times since the beginning of 2020. While a lot of it can be blamed on the pandemic, with the manufacturing plants and showrooms having faced a month-long dry spell, but it all makes sense if it happens just once, and not multiple times in a month.

Earlier in July, Atlas Honda revised the prices of their bikes by up to Rs. 20,000. But now all of a sudden, they’ve decided that that’s not enough. Honda has raised the price tag of their bikes, for the second time in 30 days.

Here’s the list of the new prices of the Atlas Honda Bikes that shall come into effect from 1st of August 2020:

Bikes Old Price (PKR) Revised Price (PKR) Increase (PKR) CD-70 76,900 77,900 1,000 CD-70 Dream 82,500 82,500 – Pridor 107,500 108,500 1,000 CG-125 128,900 129,900 1,000 CG-125 S 152,900 154,900 2,000 CG-125 SE 154,900 156,900 2,000 CG-125 F 185,900 187,900 2,000 CG-125 F SE 187,900 189,500 2,000 CB-150 F 239,500 244,500 5,000

Although the prices haven’t increased by much, they have been increased nonetheless. And once again, like their 4 wheeled sister company, there’s not much diversity in the product range to speak of.

It is also worth considering that the sales for all automakers have already been slow, owing to the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent lockdowns. To put things into perspective, a report released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) suggests that Atlas Honda only sold 873,902 bikes in FY-2019-20, as opposed to 1,114,956 bikes during FY-2018-19.

Furthermore, the bike manufacturers were also relieved of the Ambit of Advance Tax (AAT) as per the Financial Budget 2020-21, as they manufacture bikes with engine sizes up to 200cc and below. Yet, the company has hiked the prices of their bikes, without providing any particular reason for it either.