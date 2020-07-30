iPhone Users Can Soon Backup Data on Google for Free

Google launched it’s Google One subscription service in 2018 as a premium upgrade for those using Google Drive. It will extend their backup limit up to a whopping 30TB and give them additional perks such as multi-user family plans, exclusive discounts, premium services, and more.

In 2019, Google added automatic phone backups for Android users, and now the search engine giant is making the service completely free for everyone and is also extending it to iOS users.

In a recent blog post, Google has announced that it will soon launch a dedicated Google One mobile app for people on both platforms, iOS, and Android. Everyone will be able to back up their phones free of cost and all they need to do is download the Google One app and sign in with a Google account.

Google One backups will let you backup files, text messages, pictures, videos, contacts, and emails. All of these will be visible in one place for convenience.

However, keep in mind that backups for free users on both platforms will be limited to 15GB, which is the standard amount you get with a free Google account. Those who need to extend their backup limit will need to sign up for a paid plan that starts at $2 per month.

Apple already offers iCloud backup for iPhones and iPads, but it is only limited to 5GB for free users.