Mufti Muneeb Demands Third Day Of Eid To Be Declared a Holiday

Chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, has said that the third day of Eid should also be declared as a holiday as three days are reserved for sacrifice.

Regarding the Eid ul Adha holidays, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said that the federal government has announced two Eid holidays, after which many people had asked him to request another holiday as they offer sacrifices on the third day.

There are three days reserved for animal sacrifices in Shariah. People of the middle-class usually offer sacrifices on the third day saving a reasonable amount of money compared to the first two days. Therefore, a holiday should be declared on the third day of Eid ul Adha.

ALSO READ

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Ministry of Science At Odds Again Over Moonsighting

Reflecting on the matter of moon sighting, chairman Ruet-e-Hilal said that there is no contradiction between science and religious scholars. Yet, controversial videos are circulated on social media every now and then to provoke religious factions of the society.

People from the Meteorological Department who made the lunar calendar for the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, are also our friends. We are also aware of scientific matters pertaining to moon sighting.

Mufti Muneeb highlighted that some internal and external forces are pushing the country towards sectarianism under a systematic plan.

This is a very delicate and dangerous situation. We appeal to our national security agencies to take notice of the situation and prevent it in a timely manner.

ALSO READ

Edhi Ambulance Service Has Been Suspended in Karachi

He noted that the country has been the victim of sectarian extremism over the last two or three decades. But now, there is no Sunni-Shia conflict in Pakistan thanks to collaborated efforts from responsible clerics and people from all sects.