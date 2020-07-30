Pakistan Breaks Its All-Time Electricity Generation Record

Posted 53 mins ago by Haroon Hayder
Pakistan has produced a record 23,116 MWs of electricity for the first time ever, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has revealed.

According to details, the electricity production in Pakistan reached this level on Tuesday at 3 pm.

The previous record of the highest capacity of electricity generated in Pakistan was made on 24 July 2018 when the country produced 20,811 MWs electricity.

Earlier this month, Umar disclosed that WAPDA had registered a 20% increase in the hydel electricity capacity during FY 19-20 against the FY 18-19.

After the completion of Dasu, Mohmand, and Diamir Bhasha dams, Pakistan’s capacity to produce indigenous renewable energy will increase further, said Umar.

Recently, Federal Minister for Energy, Omar Ayub, revealed that the government has revamped the power network and distribution system across the country as it is aiming to produce 100,000 MW electricity by 2040.

