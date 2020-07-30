PTA Decides to Unban PUBG in Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to unban online game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) after getting assurance from the company for a comprehensive control mechanism.

This was revealed by senior officials while talking to this correspondent here on Thursday.

A meeting was held between PTA and legal representatives of Proxima Beta Pte Ltd (PB).

Proxima Beta (PB) representatives briefed the Authority on response to queries raised by PTA with respect to controls put in place by PB to prevent misuse of the gaming platform.

The Authority expressed its satisfaction on measures adopted by PB so far, and emphasized on continued engagement and a comprehensive control mechanism.

The representative of the company welcomed PTA’s feedback on the issue and assured that the concerns of PTA would be taken into account. In addition, the company requested PTA to unban PUBG. Keeping in view the positive engagement and response of the company, the Authority has decided to unban PUBG.

Sources revealed that government had temporarily suspended PUBG and sought details from the platform to bring it in regulatory framework. The Authority had issued a detailed decision and asked PUBG for some details.

Further negotiations were underway with PUBG for registration in Pakistan, PTA officials added.