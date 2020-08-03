9-Year-Old Pakistani Girl Breaks Indian Professor’s World Record in Chemistry

Smashing the record of an Indian professor, a nine-year-old Pakistani girl has become the youngest in the world to arrange the chemical elements of the periodic table in the shortest possible time.

Natalia Najam, the science enthusiast from Lahore, achieved the Guinness World Records title by arranging the periodic chart in just 2 minutes 42 seconds, breaking the previous record by 7 seconds.

The title was previously held by Indian economics professor Meenakshi Agarwal who completed the same task in 2 minutes and 49 seconds.

ALSO READ

10 Pakistani Kids Who Made the Nation Proud [Pictures]

#Pakistani kid Natalia Najam,a Science enthusiast broke Guinness World Record in Chemistry. She is now the youngest & fastest person to arrange all elements of the periodic table in record time

The previous record holder was a female Chemistry Professor from #India@ZarrarKhuhro pic.twitter.com/oEgi88CDre — Farzana Shah (@Jana_Shah) July 29, 2020

The prodigy received a resounding thumbs up from the judges as she vigorously completed the task.

ALSO READ

5th Grade Student Invents Navigational Hat for Blind People

Natalia hopes her achievement will inspire other Pakistani children to take an interest in science and pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

The young girl is being hailed as ‘Pakistan’s young scientist’ for her remarkable feat. People hope that she will become an inspiration for Pakistani girls to take science subjects.

Meanwhile, her father Hasan Najam has revealed that his Natalia has not received formal schooling and has been educated at home.