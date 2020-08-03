Hyundai Unofficially Reveals Tucson’s Launch Date

After months of speculation since its 1st reveal at the Pakistan International Auto Show 2020, carspiritpk.com reports that Hyundai is set to launch the 3rd gen facelift Tucson in Pakistan on 10th August 2020. Being a crossover SUV that fits somewhere between the Toyota Fortuner and the Honda Vezel, the only direct competitor to the Tucson shall be its recently released Korean twin, the Kia Sportage.

The reason we say ‘twin’ is because both the Tucson and the Sportage are the same cars under the metal shell. It has the same 2.0 liter, 4-cylinder, 16 valve motor with variable valve timing technology, capable of putting out 155 horsepower and 190 newton/meters of torque.

As revealed by a Hyundai official in PAPS 2020, the Tucson shall be offered in 4 variants, 2 of which shall feature Front-Wheel-Drive (FWD) with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, and the other variants shall feature Hyundai’s HTRAC All-Wheel Drive (AWD) drivetrain with the same transmission options.

Furthermore, the car is expected to have the following features and tech:

Convenience Safety Power Tailgate Central Power Door locks Supervision Instrument Cluster Impact Sensing Door locks Hyundai Auto Link Immobilizer System & Burglar Alarm Wireless Phone Charger Parking Assist Dual Zone FATC with Cluster Ionizer Backup Camera Auto defogging system ABS Brakes ORVM Electric folding with heated function Downhill and Hill-start Brake Assist Puddle lamp Electronic Parking Brake Rear AC Vents Speed Sensing Auto Doorlock Keyless entry and go Electronic Stability Control 4-way adjustable steering wheel Vehicle Stability Management 10-way power adjusted driver seat 6 Airbags Reclinable rear seats. Traction Control

Although official prices have not been disclosed, we have been told by a trusted source that the price of the Hyundai Tuscon shall be between Rs. 4.8 million and Rs. 5.5 million based on the option you choose.

Although this release is certainly something to look forward to, the shadow of Kia Sportage’s recent Panoramic Sunroof leak going viral on social media still looms over Hyundai. Since Tucson also comes with the same panoramic sunroof, questions may arise pertaining to their quality control as well, since Kia has already made a huge dent in their reputation due to the incident. Let’s hope this issue is not repeated by the Hyundai Tucson.