Hyundai Unofficially Reveals Tucson’s Launch Date

Posted 4 hours ago by Waleed Shah

After months of speculation since its 1st reveal at the Pakistan International Auto Show 2020, carspiritpk.com reports that Hyundai is set to launch the 3rd gen facelift Tucson in Pakistan on 10th August 2020. Being a crossover SUV that fits somewhere between the Toyota Fortuner and the Honda Vezel, the only direct competitor to the Tucson shall be its recently released Korean twin, the Kia Sportage.

The reason we say ‘twin’ is because both the Tucson and the Sportage are the same cars under the metal shell. It has the same 2.0 liter, 4-cylinder, 16 valve motor with variable valve timing technology, capable of putting out 155 horsepower and 190 newton/meters of torque.

As revealed by a Hyundai official in PAPS 2020, the Tucson shall be offered in 4 variants, 2 of which shall feature Front-Wheel-Drive (FWD) with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, and the other variants shall feature Hyundai’s HTRAC All-Wheel Drive (AWD) drivetrain with the same transmission options.

Furthermore, the car is expected to have the following features and tech:

ConvenienceSafety
Power TailgateCentral Power Door locks
Supervision Instrument ClusterImpact Sensing Door locks
Hyundai Auto LinkImmobilizer System & Burglar Alarm
Wireless Phone ChargerParking Assist
Dual Zone FATC with Cluster IonizerBackup Camera
Auto defogging systemABS Brakes
ORVM Electric folding with heated functionDownhill and Hill-start Brake Assist
Puddle lampElectronic Parking Brake
Rear AC VentsSpeed Sensing Auto Doorlock
Keyless entry and goElectronic Stability Control
4-way adjustable steering wheelVehicle Stability Management
10-way power adjusted driver seat6 Airbags
Reclinable rear seats.Traction Control

Although official prices have not been disclosed, we have been told by a trusted source that the price of the Hyundai Tuscon shall be between Rs. 4.8 million and Rs. 5.5 million based on the option you choose.

Although this release is certainly something to look forward to, the shadow of Kia Sportage’s recent Panoramic Sunroof leak going viral on social media still looms over Hyundai. Since Tucson also comes with the same panoramic sunroof, questions may arise pertaining to their quality control as well, since Kia has already made a huge dent in their reputation due to the incident. Let’s hope this issue is not repeated by the Hyundai Tucson.

Waleed Shah


Explore on Ltd.
>