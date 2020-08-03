PM Khan Appoints Dr. Faisal Sultan as Special Assistant on Health

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Dr. Faisal Sultan as his special assistant on national health services, regulations, and coordination. He was notified about his new role today.

A brief statement was issued from the prime minister’s office, which said that Dr. Sultan will hold the status of a federal minister, and will replace Dr. Zafar Mirza, who resigned as a special assistant to the prime minister on health last week. Dr. Faisal is also serving as the prime minister’s focal person on COVID-19.

The new SAPM is the CEO of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), the charity hospital founded by Prime Minister Imran in 1996.

Having completed his graduation from the King Edward Medical College University, Lahore, in 1987, Dr. Faisal received the postgraduate degrees of Diplomate American Board of Internal Medicine (1992) and Diplomate American Board of Infectious Disease (1994) from the USA. He is currently serving SKMCH as a consultant physician on medicine and infectious diseases, according to the SKMCH website.

Dr. Sultan will replace Dr. Zafar Mirza, who tendered his resignation on Wednesday, citing unwarranted criticism.