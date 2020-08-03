Rawalpindi Police Launches Citizen Connect Application

Rawalpindi Police has formally launched a mobile phone application to facilitate the citizens by according them different services at the touch of a button.

Named “Rawalpindi Police Citizen Connect,” Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, had initially inaugurated the application last month.

ALSO READ

#WeWantYouTubeOfficeInPAK: Nation Urges Google After Recent Hacking Incident in Pakistan

Rawalpindi citizens can report all sorts of crimes, book appointments with various police officials, apply for VIP youth internships, call CPO Rawalpindi, and view details of nearest police stations through this application.

Moreover, the Citizen Connect app will provide users with all the news from around the district. They will also receive the latest updates from social media accounts of City Police and City Traffic Police Rawalpindi.

Citizens can also directly lodge and track their complaints on Pakistan Citizen, Chief Minister, and IGP complaint portals as well.

Here are some other important features of the Citizen Connect application.

Emergency 15 call

A citizen can send out a distress call using this feature. Once activated, this feature will share the real-time location of the distress caller with CPO Rawalpindi Control Room, allowing the police to reach the location without wasting any of the precious time.

ALSO READ

Firdous Ashiq Awan Reveals How She Used the System to Hide Her COVID-19 Infection

Reporting child abuse

Citizens can report incidents or alleged incidents of child abuse through this feature. Users can also upload the photo, video, or audio of the child that has been, is facing, or is at risk of being abused.

Advisory

Citizen Connect application will provide users with the crime, law and order, and traffic advisories through this feature. The feature will also have a public database containing the details of all child abusers.

Traffic services

Through this feature, users can book an appointment for driving license services, verify their driving license, track the delivery of their driving license, plan their route to their destination, view traffic congestion on the city roads, and obtain information on various traffic violations.

Download the Rawalpindi Police Citizen Connect app from Play Store.