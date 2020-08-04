Capital Smart City Is Raising The Bar For Residential Development In Pakistan   

Capital Smart City is a brand new and revolutionary addition to the real estate arena of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. It’s not only the first of its kind residential project in Pakistan, but also the 21st smart city of the world. Committed to featuring a robotized and smart environment, Capital Smart City is an eco-friendly and self-sustainable residential development.

It is a project of Future Developments Holdings Pvt. Ltd (FDHL). If we talk about the legal status of this project, it has acquired the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). Royal Business Solutions (Pvt.) Limited is the Top-Seller Sales Partner of the Capital Smart City.

The master plan has an exclusive interchange exchange that is directly linked to the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway M2. In this manner, it combines certain private divisions inside the project for the general masses that offer different plots and houses of different sorts and sizes.

Essentially, it is a complete city within a single project. Planned on Urban Management Model, it is divided into different zones and districts. Overseas District is an exclusive residential zone for expats offering high-end living style to residents. Meanwhile, other residential blocks include General Block, Executive Block, and Harmony Park.

Capital Smart City is set to become the first project that offers ‘Smart Homes’ facility in Pakistan. These smart homes are offered in three distinct themes that are architectural marvels in their own right. Presently, these villas are offered in Contemporary Villas, Mediterranean Villas, and Georgian Villas.

For modern-day amenities, it is laced with an international standard 18-hole golf course, Crystal Lake, strip malls, lodgings, cinemas, a moving wellspring, and even a drifting town.

To create economic opportunities for the dwellers, a Financial Square has also been planned. The target is to drive business opportunities to greater heights. Financial Square will have office spaces for corporate blueprints, banks, and show halls. Further, in order to escalate the standard of life, it is equipped with a BRT, Facial Recognition CCTV setup, free Wi-Fi zone, and Solar Plants ensuring a load-shedding free environment.

The development is going on at a speedy pace on the site. Investors are showing a keen interest in buying the plots in this futuristic project.

At the same time, Royal Business Solutions, commonly known as RBS, is fast emerging as a trending Real Estate marketing firm across Pakistan. RBS believes in working smart and revolutionizing the real estate industry of Pakistan. For that purpose, it has introduced the global standard of marketing strategies in the country.

Due to RBS’s unique approach towards work, it has won the title of Top Seller of Capital Smart City amidst several other competing marketing firms.