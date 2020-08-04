China to Donate 38 Agricultural Drones to Pakistan for Dealing With Locusts

In a bid to fight the locust infestation, the Chinese government will provide 38 more agricultural drones to Pakistan in the next few months.

The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs donated some of the drones to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research of Pakistan last month.

According to a report from China Economic Net (CEN), earlier in June, a leading Chinese company expressed willingness to set up an industrial unit in Pakistan to manufacture drones that can be used to protect crops and control locust.

“From factory construction, production, assembly, after-sales to personnel training, we can provide a full set of technical support to help Pakistan develop the drone manufacturing industry to quickly respond to various types of disasters,” said Du Jixiang, Chief Engineer, Beijing Andun Equipment Co. Ltd.

The government is negotiating with a mission of the Chinese aviation industry for aerial sprays in the locust-affected areas.

An official of Pakistan’s Ministry of National Food Security and Research said that Pakistan wanted to lease six aircraft from the Chinese Ministry of Civil Aviation to conduct aerial spray on locust affected areas.

Although Pakistan is yet to deploy these drones, a wave of joy has been felt among Pakistani farmers.

Desert locust is an international trans-boundary concern with major economic, social, and environmental implications.

As per the estimate of officials of the department of agriculture of Pakistan’s provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, the locust attack has damaged crops cultivated on 80,000 hectares of land besides causing serious damage to grazing fields and forest areas.

In February this year, Pakistan declared a national emergency to eliminate the attacking swarms of the desert locust.

“The farmers are very worried as they have seen their crops being destroyed in front of their eyes. These farmers should be compensated,” said Zahid Bhurguri, general secretary of the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture.