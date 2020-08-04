Here’s How Much Money PCB & Franchises Made from PSL 5

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 returned a total revenue of Rs. 2,167,794,749 as per the initial unaudited accounts. It is worth mentioning that the play-offs and final were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each franchise is likely to get Rs. 256,697,094 out of the total revenue pool for the franchises which stands at Rs. 1,540,182,564. As per the reports, the franchises have expressed concerns considering their pool is Rs. 30,000,000 less compared to last year.

One of the most important reasons for this is the postponement of the final stages of the tournament. As compared to the first stages, the last few matches generate more revenue.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will get Rs. 627,612,185 and it will pay Rs. 109,656,474 as broadcasting tax and Rs. 14,304,348 as sponsorship tax.

Below are all the details and revenues made from different sources:

Total Revenue PCB’s Share Franchises’ Share Ticket Sales Rs. 362,036,000 Rs. 108,610,800 (30%) Rs. 253,425,200 TV Broadcast Rights (Pakistan) Rs. 1,137,011,806 Rs. 56,850,590 (5%) Rs. 1,080,161,261 TV Broadcast Rights (Overseas) Rs. 206,285,294 Rs. 10,314,265 (5%) Rs. 195,971,029 Title Sponsorship Rs. 483,823,529 Rs. 193,529,412 (40%) Rs. 290,294,117 Gold Sponsorship Rs. 150,208,363 Rs. 60,083,345 (40%) Rs. 90,125,018 Silver Sponsorship Rs. 133,820,037 Rs. 53,528,015 (40%) Rs. 80,292,022 Umpire Sponsorship Rs. 54,033,266 Rs. 21,613,306 (40%) Rs. 32,419,960 Production Entertainment Sponsorship Rs. 98,489,118 Rs. 4,924,456 (5%) Rs. 93,564,662 Digital Live Streaming (Pakistan) Rs. 124,037,647 Rs. 6,201,882 (5%) Rs. 117,835,765 Digital Live Streaming (Overseas) Rs. 46,477,896 Rs. 2,323,895 (5%) Rs. 44,154,001 Radio Rights (Pakistan & Overseas) Rs. 17,226,192 Rs. 861,310 (5%) Rs. 16,364,882 Wireless Mobile Telephone Rights Rs. 8,321,029 Rs. 416,051 (5%) Rs. 7,904,978 In-stadium Catch & Win Rs. 51,470,404 Rs. 20,588,162 (40%) Rs. 30,882,242 Graphic Interchange Rights Rs. 46,741,626 Rs. 18,696,650 (40%) Rs. 28,044,976 Strategic Timeout Sponsorship Rs. 17,155,699 Rs. 6,862,280 (40%) Rs. 10,293,419 Truck Branding Rs. 15,097,015 Rs. 6,038,806 (40%) Rs. 9,058,209 Virtual Advertising Rs. 11,620,126 Rs. 4,648,050 (40%) Rs. 6,972,076 Fantasy App Rs. 12,408,000 Rs. 4,963,200 (40%) Rs. 7,444,800

This was the first time the entire tournament was held in Pakistan which is why the franchises had better expectations in terms of revenues.

Via Cricket Pakistan

