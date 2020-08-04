Here’s How Much Money PCB & Franchises Made from PSL 5

Posted 7 hours ago by Sajawal Rehman

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 returned a total revenue of Rs. 2,167,794,749 as per the initial unaudited accounts. It is worth mentioning that the play-offs and final were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each franchise is likely to get Rs. 256,697,094 out of the total revenue pool for the franchises which stands at Rs. 1,540,182,564. As per the reports, the franchises have expressed concerns considering their pool is Rs. 30,000,000 less compared to last year.

One of the most important reasons for this is the postponement of the final stages of the tournament. As compared to the first stages, the last few matches generate more revenue.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will get Rs. 627,612,185 and it will pay Rs. 109,656,474 as broadcasting tax and Rs. 14,304,348 as sponsorship tax.

Below are all the details and revenues made from different sources:

Total RevenuePCB’s ShareFranchises’ Share
Ticket SalesRs. 362,036,000Rs. 108,610,800 (30%)Rs. 253,425,200
TV Broadcast Rights (Pakistan)Rs. 1,137,011,806Rs. 56,850,590 (5%)Rs. 1,080,161,261
TV Broadcast Rights (Overseas)Rs. 206,285,294Rs. 10,314,265 (5%)Rs. 195,971,029
Title SponsorshipRs. 483,823,529Rs. 193,529,412 (40%)Rs. 290,294,117
Gold SponsorshipRs. 150,208,363Rs. 60,083,345 (40%)Rs. 90,125,018
Silver SponsorshipRs. 133,820,037Rs. 53,528,015 (40%)Rs. 80,292,022
Umpire SponsorshipRs. 54,033,266Rs. 21,613,306 (40%)Rs. 32,419,960
Production Entertainment SponsorshipRs. 98,489,118Rs. 4,924,456 (5%)Rs. 93,564,662
Digital Live Streaming (Pakistan)Rs. 124,037,647Rs. 6,201,882 (5%)Rs. 117,835,765
Digital Live Streaming (Overseas)Rs. 46,477,896Rs. 2,323,895 (5%)Rs. 44,154,001
Radio Rights (Pakistan & Overseas)Rs. 17,226,192Rs. 861,310 (5%)Rs. 16,364,882
Wireless Mobile Telephone RightsRs. 8,321,029Rs. 416,051 (5%)Rs. 7,904,978
In-stadium Catch & WinRs. 51,470,404Rs. 20,588,162 (40%)Rs. 30,882,242
Graphic Interchange RightsRs. 46,741,626Rs. 18,696,650 (40%)Rs. 28,044,976
Strategic Timeout SponsorshipRs. 17,155,699Rs. 6,862,280 (40%)Rs. 10,293,419
Truck BrandingRs. 15,097,015Rs. 6,038,806 (40%)Rs. 9,058,209
Virtual AdvertisingRs. 11,620,126Rs. 4,648,050 (40%)Rs. 6,972,076
Fantasy AppRs. 12,408,000Rs. 4,963,200 (40%)Rs. 7,444,800

This was the first time the entire tournament was held in Pakistan which is why the franchises had better expectations in terms of revenues.

